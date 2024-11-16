Lahore implements stricter smog control measures: Details inside

The Punjab government has extended the ban on outdoor activities in Lahore until November 24 due to the worsening smog and dense fog conditions. A comprehensive notification outlines stringent measures to mitigate the environmental and health crisis.

Construction Activities and Heavy Transport Restrictions

All construction activities in Lahore have been halted for one week, except for nationally significant projects. Heavy transport vehicles are prohibited from entering the city during this period, with exceptions for vehicles transporting fuel, medicines, hospital supplies, and food items. Additionally, operations of brick kilns and other furnace-based industries are suspended.

Dining and Business Restrictions

Restaurants in Lahore are prohibited from offering indoor dining after 4 PM and outdoor dining altogether. Furthermore, takeout services must cease after 8 PM. Markets will close by 8 PM, with exceptions for pharmacies, medical stores, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, bakeries, tandoors, dairy shops, and flour mills. E-commerce platforms, call centers, postal and courier services, and utility services will remain operational.

Transport and Health Services

Public transport with valid certifications, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, Rescue 1122 services, police, and prison vehicles are exempt from the restrictions. Hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and funeral services will also remain unaffected.

Educational Institutions and Medical Countermeasures

Schools will remain closed until November 24. All leaves for doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff have been cancelled to ensure the availability of medical services. Hospitals will keep outpatient departments (OPDs) operational until 8 PM, with special counters established to address smog-related health issues. Rescue 1122 teams have been directed to prioritize assistance for smog-affected patients.

Public Gatherings and Events

Outdoor sports, exhibitions, and festivals are strictly prohibited. Wedding halls are allowed to host indoor events until 10 PM, following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

These measures will remain in effect from November 16 to 24, as part of the government’s efforts to address the worsening air quality in Lahore. Citizens are urged to adhere to these restrictions for their safety and well-being.