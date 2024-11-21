Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab, KP cities brace for mobile, internet shutdown during PTI Protest

Punjab Kp Cities Brace For Mobile Internet Shutdown During Pti Protest

LAHORE – Authorities are chalking out a siege in the federal capital Islamabad by sealing twin cities to deal with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers, and now mobile, and internet services are likely to be suspended during the weekend.

Amid the stern measures, the Punjab government decided to partially suspend internet and mobile services from Saturday. Sources within the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the suspension could affect various districts in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

As part of stern measures, mobile internet services will experience slower speeds starting from November 22 due to the activation of a firewall. Social media apps will restrict video and audio downloads, aiming to limit the dissemination of content during the protest period.

The federal government also indicated that internet and mobile services may be further disrupted at specific locations depending on the situation.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have signaled that additional measures may be taken in response to developments leading up to the protest.

Govt deploys Rangers in Islamabad ahead of PTI’s Nov 24 protest

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

