Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Lahore’s AQI surpasses 500 as schools reopen despite ‘Hazardous Air Quality’

Multan tops air pollution with an alarming AQI of 2135

LAHORE – Schools in provincial capital Lahore, and parts of Punjab have reopened despite hazardous Air Quality, as PM2.5 particles in the city stand at 67.6 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guideline.

Amid relaxation in curbs and the opening of educational institutions, the air quality in the city reached alarming levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketing to hazardous 525 AQI.

This severe pollution spike is causing significant concern, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or heart conditions.

Lahore AQI Today

US Consulate in Lahore reported an AQI of 868, while DHA and Polo Ground Cantt followed closely with readings of 935 and 838, respectively. Other locations, such as Askari 10 (682), Pakistan Engineering Services (649), and Syed Maratib Ali Road (639), also displayed severe air quality indices.

Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam (560) and LAS Lahore (537) recorded AQI values well over the threshold for hazardous air.

Experts are also calling for urgent action to address the city’s chronic air pollution problems. The government must implement stronger measures to reduce emissions from vehicles, industrial sources, and crop burning, which are key contributors to the air quality crisis in Lahore.

Lahore markets could face year-round ‘8pm shutdown to curb air pollution’

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 21 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.1
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search