Lahore’s AQI surpasses 500 as schools reopen despite ‘Hazardous Air Quality’

LAHORE – Schools in provincial capital Lahore, and parts of Punjab have reopened despite hazardous Air Quality, as PM2.5 particles in the city stand at 67.6 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guideline.
Amid relaxation in curbs and the opening of educational institutions, the air quality in the city reached alarming levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketing to hazardous 525 AQI.
This severe pollution spike is causing significant concern, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or heart conditions.
Lahore AQI Today
