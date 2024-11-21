Alizeh Shah comes under fire over new bold dance video

KARACHI – Lollywood starlet Alizeh Shah never shies away from flaunting her flamboyance as the diva is apparently a force to be reckoned with.

The Ehd-e-Wafaa stat amassed a massive fan following, with millions of followers on Instagram and other sites. She again channeled pop icon vibe, dancing on her knees in a new video.

This time, Shah’s latest moves failed to impress netizens who bombarded the comment section. Amid trolling, the actor disabled comment section.

Alizeh made her debut in 2016 with a supporting role as Alina in Choti Si Zindagi. She rose to fame with Ehd-e-Wafa (2019). Since then, she has appeared in leading roles in numerous successful dramas, including Hoor Pari, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, and Bebasi.