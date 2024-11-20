Govt deploys Rangers in Islamabad ahead of PTI’s Nov 24 protest

ISLAMABAD – In light of PTI’s planned protest, the government has decided to deploy Rangers in Islamabad.

The Ministry of Interior has issued a notification approving the deployment of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC). According to the notification, the deployment has been sanctioned under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The Chief Commissioner had previously written to the Ministry of Interior requesting the deployment of Rangers and FC. The notification states that both forces will assist the federal police in maintaining law and order.

It is worth noting that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for a protest in Islamabad on November 24.