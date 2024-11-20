Gold price increases by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs800 and was sold at Rs274,300 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 273,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs686 to Rs235,168 from Rs 234,482 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs215,570 from Rs214,942.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3250 and Rs2,786 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,631 from $2,623, the Association reported.