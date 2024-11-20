Has govt announced public holiday on Khadim Rizvi’s death anniversary on Nov 21?

LAHORE – The news regarding a public holiday on November 21 for the death anniversary of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s former leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi has turned out to be false.

According to details, rumors had been circulating on social media claiming that the Punjab government had announced a public holiday on the occasion of Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s death anniversary.

On November 19, a graphic was circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups, claiming that the Punjab government had declared a holiday on November 21 in honor of Rizvi’s anniversary.

The post featured a fake Facebook account of a private news channel, which falsely stated, “A public holiday has been announced in Lahore on November 21 for Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s death anniversary.”

The Punjab government clarified that no such announcement had been made, and the screenshot circulating on social media was fabricated. The provincial information minister also confirmed that there had been no declaration of a public holiday.