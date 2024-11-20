COAS Munir visits IDEAS 2024, applauds active participation of friendly nations

KARACHI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited the ongoing Defence Exhibition IDEAS 2024 in Karachi and praised the active participation of friendly countries.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief General Asim Munir visited the IDEAS 2024 defence exhibition at the Expo Center in Karachi and appreciated the active involvement of defence manufacturers from friendly nations.

The army chief also interacted with foreign military officials and defense representatives present at the event.

Earlier, upon the Army Chief’s arrival, Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, warmly welcomed him.

According to ISPR, a total of 557 exhibitors are participating in the exhibition, including 333 international exhibitors. 36 countries have set up stalls, with 17 of them participating for the first time.

The 12th edition of IDEAS 2024 began on November 19 and will conclude on November 22, 2024.