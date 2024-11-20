IDEAS 2024: Small Arms Simulator unveiled at defence expo to boost combat readiness

KARACHI – Haadif small arms simulator has been unveiled at four days long International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 to improve combat preparedness.

The groundbreaking Indigenous training tool is designed to improve the combat readiness and training of soldiers by enhancing shooting accuracy and tactical skills. It allows troops to train with a variety of weapons, including the G3 rifle, light machine guns, submachine guns, and pistols.

The arms simulator features both stationary and moving target exercises, providing soldiers with realistic training scenarios that prepare them for combat situations across different terrains, such as mountainous and desert landscapes.

Haadif Small Arms Simulator marks a major step in the overhaul of military training, offering armed forces members to refine their skills in diverse and challenging environments.

The twelfth edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 started in port city, with over 350 delegations from dozens of countries. Hundreds of defense manufacturers are participating, including large contingents from Turkey and China.

Several locally produced armed technologies like Haider Main Battle Tank and Shahpar III drone, and new AI and defense tech pavilion has also been introduced. In response to security concerns, the Karachi administration has imposed a ban on public gatherings until November 24, while nearby schools have been closed to accommodate dignitaries attending the event.