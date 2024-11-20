Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

IDEAS 2024: Small Arms Simulator unveiled at defence expo to boost combat readiness

Ideas 2024 Small Arms Simulator Unveiled At Defence Expo To Boost Combat Readiness

KARACHI –  Haadif small arms simulator has been unveiled at four days long International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 to improve combat preparedness.

The groundbreaking Indigenous training tool is designed to improve the combat readiness and training of soldiers by enhancing shooting accuracy and tactical skills. It allows troops to train with a variety of weapons, including the G3 rifle, light machine guns, submachine guns, and pistols.

The arms simulator features both stationary and moving target exercises, providing soldiers with realistic training scenarios that prepare them for combat situations across different terrains, such as mountainous and desert landscapes.

Haadif Small Arms Simulator marks a major step in the overhaul of military training, offering armed forces members to refine their skills in diverse and challenging environments.

The twelfth edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 started in port city, with over 350 delegations from dozens of countries. Hundreds of defense manufacturers are participating, including large contingents from Turkey and China.

Several locally produced armed technologies like Haider Main Battle Tank and Shahpar III drone, and new AI and defense tech pavilion has also been introduced. In response to security concerns, the Karachi administration has imposed a ban on public gatherings until November 24, while nearby schools have been closed to accommodate dignitaries attending the event.

IDEAS 2024 opens today with focus on cutting-edge defense products, global exhibitors

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 20 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search