Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

IDEAS 2024 opens today with focus on cutting-edge defense products, global exhibitors

Ideas 2024 Opens Today With Focus On Cutting Edge Defense Products Global Exhibitors

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city and financial hub Karachi is hosting International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 today as the four-day event showcases growing defense capabilities and foster international collaborations.

IDEAS exhibition aims to put Pakistan in the global spotlight, demonstrating both advanced and conventional defence technologies, with a particular focus on the country’s increasing technological prowess in the defense sector. This year’s event is poised to be a key milestone, as it highlights innovations in a wide range of military equipment and systems.

The defense expo features cutting-edge drones, a wide range of defense products, including sophisticated weaponry, tanks, fighter jets, helicopters, naval ships, submarines, and next-generation drone systems.

The event will also showcase the latest missile technology, cyber defense, satellite systems, and electronic warfare—key areas in which the country has made significant strides in recent years.

The event’s organizers highlighted the importance of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in advancing Islamabad’s defense industry and role in facilitating international defense collaborations. Exhibitors and delegations from more than 55 countries are coming to Pakistan.

This year’s event underscores Pakistan’s growing prominence in the global defense market, as the country looks to bolster its defense exports and enhance its strategic defense relationships worldwide.

With the exhibition underway, authorities implemented stringent security measures throughout the port city. Several routes including Sir Shah Sulaiman Road from Hassan Square to stadium, will remain closed from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Section 144 has been imposed across Karachi, prohibiting public gatherings and ensuring security in the city throughout the duration of IDEAS 2024.

Karachi Schools to remain closed for six days starting Tuesday for IDEAS 2024?

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 19 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search