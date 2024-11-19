IDEAS 2024 opens today with focus on cutting-edge defense products, global exhibitors

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city and financial hub Karachi is hosting International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 today as the four-day event showcases growing defense capabilities and foster international collaborations.

IDEAS exhibition aims to put Pakistan in the global spotlight, demonstrating both advanced and conventional defence technologies, with a particular focus on the country’s increasing technological prowess in the defense sector. This year’s event is poised to be a key milestone, as it highlights innovations in a wide range of military equipment and systems.

The defense expo features cutting-edge drones, a wide range of defense products, including sophisticated weaponry, tanks, fighter jets, helicopters, naval ships, submarines, and next-generation drone systems.

The event will also showcase the latest missile technology, cyber defense, satellite systems, and electronic warfare—key areas in which the country has made significant strides in recent years.

The event’s organizers highlighted the importance of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in advancing Islamabad’s defense industry and role in facilitating international defense collaborations. Exhibitors and delegations from more than 55 countries are coming to Pakistan.

This year’s event underscores Pakistan’s growing prominence in the global defense market, as the country looks to bolster its defense exports and enhance its strategic defense relationships worldwide.

With the exhibition underway, authorities implemented stringent security measures throughout the port city. Several routes including Sir Shah Sulaiman Road from Hassan Square to stadium, will remain closed from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Section 144 has been imposed across Karachi, prohibiting public gatherings and ensuring security in the city throughout the duration of IDEAS 2024.