Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

‘Back to School’: Faisalabad, Gujranwala educational institutions reopen as smog eases

Back To School Faisalabad Gujranwala Educational Institutions Reopen As Smog Eases

LAHORE – Schools in several regions of Punjab including Faisalabad, and Gujranwala started physical classes on Tuesday after improvement in air quality.

Despite improvement in AQI, schools in the provincial capital Lahore, and Multan divisions will remain closed. The school reopening comes at the direction of the Environmental Protection Agency. The School Education Department shared an official notification confirming the reopening of schools, but with updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place.

The Punjab government earlier announced school closure on November 6 due to the deteriorating air quality, extending the closure until November 24. The decision to partially reopen schools marks a positive shift as air pollution levels in some cities have shown signs of easing.

With the improvement in Air Quality, the Punjab government relaxed restrictions on restaurants and hotels. These establishments are now allowed to operate until 10 PM, with services including dine-in, parking lot dining, and takeaway available until that time.

The measures come as part of ongoing efforts to manage the impact of the smog while balancing public health and economic activity.

Smog-driven restrictions in Punjab extended until Nov 24

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 19 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search