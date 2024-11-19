‘Back to School’: Faisalabad, Gujranwala educational institutions reopen as smog eases

LAHORE – Schools in several regions of Punjab including Faisalabad, and Gujranwala started physical classes on Tuesday after improvement in air quality.

Despite improvement in AQI, schools in the provincial capital Lahore, and Multan divisions will remain closed. The school reopening comes at the direction of the Environmental Protection Agency. The School Education Department shared an official notification confirming the reopening of schools, but with updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place.

The Punjab government earlier announced school closure on November 6 due to the deteriorating air quality, extending the closure until November 24. The decision to partially reopen schools marks a positive shift as air pollution levels in some cities have shown signs of easing.

With the improvement in Air Quality, the Punjab government relaxed restrictions on restaurants and hotels. These establishments are now allowed to operate until 10 PM, with services including dine-in, parking lot dining, and takeaway available until that time.

The measures come as part of ongoing efforts to manage the impact of the smog while balancing public health and economic activity.