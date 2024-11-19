Lydia Onic’s private video leaked online after Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman’s scandals

JAVA – Several TikTok stars and social media sensations fell victim to privacy breaches, and E-sports girl Lydia Onic becomes the latest member to join this list.

It started with a leaked clip that surfaced online, featuring Indonesian celebrity personality Lydia Onic, creating stir across social platforms. The clip allegedly shows Lydia Onic in explicit manner, the victim has yet to comment publicly on the incident.

The social media star with millions of followers serves as a brand ambassador for ONIC Esports, and now her alleged sparked new controversy, with many users questioning whether the woman in the footage is indeed Lydia, while others remain skeptical.

The recent scandal comes after explicit videos featuring Pakistani stars Imsha Rahman and Manahil Malik also made headlines, drawing widespread attention and sparking online discussions.

Back-to-back leaks of such content raised serious concerns about privacy and online security, with many social media users calling for more accountability in the digital age.