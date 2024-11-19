Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Lydia Onic’s private video leaked online after Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman’s scandals

Lydia Onics Private Video Leaked Online After Minahil Malik Imsha Rehmans Scandals

JAVA – Several TikTok stars and social media sensations fell victim to privacy breaches, and E-sports girl Lydia Onic becomes the latest member to join this list.

It started with a leaked clip that surfaced online, featuring Indonesian celebrity personality Lydia Onic, creating stir across social platforms. The clip allegedly shows Lydia Onic in explicit manner, the victim has yet to comment publicly on the incident.

The social media star with millions of followers serves as a brand ambassador for ONIC Esports, and now her alleged sparked new controversy, with many users questioning whether the woman in the footage is indeed Lydia, while others remain skeptical.

The recent scandal comes after explicit videos featuring Pakistani stars Imsha Rahman and Manahil Malik also made headlines, drawing widespread attention and sparking online discussions.

Back-to-back leaks of such content raised serious concerns about privacy and online security, with many social media users calling for more accountability in the digital age.

Who is Imsha Rehman? Pakistani TikToker behind Viral Video Leaks

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 19 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search