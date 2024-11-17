Smog-driven restrictions in Punjab extended until Nov 24

LAHORE – The Punjab government has prolonged smog-related restrictions, with the Environment Protection Department issuing a detailed notification.

Education: Public and private universities, colleges, and schools in Lahore and Multan will remain shut until November 24. Online classes may be conducted for higher secondary institutions.

Outdoor Activities: Sports, exhibitions, and festivals are banned, though funeral prayers are exempt.

Construction & Industry: Construction activities, use of furnace oil, and operation of brick kilns are halted in Lahore and Multan until November 24. Fireworks are restricted in Lahore until January 31.

Workplaces: A 50% staff reduction in public and private offices in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala continues until January 31.

Dining & Traffic: Outdoor dining is banned after 4 PM, with takeaways allowed till 8 PM. Heavy vehicles are restricted in Lahore and Multan until November 24.

Public Spaces: Parks, zoos, historical sites, playgrounds, and museums are closed across 16 districts until November 24, excluding Murree.

Markets, shops, and malls must close by 8 PM across the affected areas.