Lahore’s Air Quality improves slightly amid new restrictions in Punjab

LAHORE – Pakistan’s second largest city Lahore, and several cities in Punjab witnessed slight improvement in air quality, with Lahore no longer holding the dubious distinction of being the most polluted city in the world.

Despite marginal recovery, the provincial capital continues to struggle with severe smog, recording an AQI of around 200 on Sunday noon. Multan comes second with an AQI of around 200, while Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar made to top 5.

Most Polluted Cities

City AQI Lahore, Punjab 216 Multan, Punjab 196 Islamabad, Islamabad 156 Rawalpindi, Punjab 124 Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 111 Karachi, Sindh 107 Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 84 Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 82

Courtesy: IQAir

The ongoing smog problem in the region caused major disruptions, including closure of several motorways and sections of the National Highway due to poor visibility. Environmental Protection Department (EPD) lately stepped up enforcement, registering 49 cases, arresting 18 people, and fining 641 offenders over the past 24 hours for pollution-related violations.

The provincial government also declared health emergency in the capital Lahore and Multan. Rawalpindi has also suspended school classes until November 24 to limit exposure to hazardous air.