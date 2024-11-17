Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Lahore’s Air Quality improves slightly amid new restrictions in Punjab

Lahore Chokes Under Another Smog Season As Aqi Reaches Over 300

LAHORE – Pakistan’s second largest city Lahore, and several cities in Punjab witnessed slight improvement in air quality, with Lahore no longer holding the dubious distinction of being the most polluted city in the world.

Despite marginal recovery, the provincial capital continues to struggle with severe smog, recording an AQI of around 200 on Sunday noon. Multan comes second with an AQI of around 200, while Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar made to top 5.

Most Polluted Cities

City AQI
Lahore, Punjab 216
Multan, Punjab 196
Islamabad, Islamabad 156
Rawalpindi, Punjab 124
Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 111
Karachi, Sindh 107
Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 84
Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 82 
Courtesy: IQAir

The ongoing smog problem in the region caused major disruptions, including closure of several motorways and sections of the National Highway due to poor visibility. Environmental Protection Department (EPD) lately stepped up enforcement, registering 49 cases, arresting 18 people, and fining 641 offenders over the past 24 hours for pollution-related violations.

The provincial government also declared health emergency in the capital Lahore and Multan. Rawalpindi has also suspended school classes until November 24 to limit exposure to hazardous air.

New restrictions imposed in Punjab to combat smog

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 17 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search