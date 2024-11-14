New restrictions imposed in Punjab to combat smog

In an effort to address rising smog levels, Punjab’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has introduced new restrictions across major cities, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Multan. The measures are set to remain in effect until November 17, aiming to reduce emissions and pollution.

According to the EPA’s directive, all commercial markets, shops, bazaars, and shopping malls in these cities must close by 8:00 p.m. Pharmacies, medical stores, laboratories, vaccination centers, bakeries, grocery stores, and tandoors are exempt from this restriction. Additionally, fuel stations, oil depots, dairy shops, vegetable and fruit vendors, as well as poultry and meat shops, are also permitted to operate beyond these hours.

Large department stores are allowed to keep only their grocery and pharmacy sections open. Wedding halls can continue indoor events until 10:00 p.m., following specific health and safety protocols, while outdoor dining is completely restricted. Indoor dining hours are limited, with operations permitted from Thursday to Sunday until 11:00 p.m. Takeaway services are allowed until 1:00 a.m.

Further restrictions include a complete ban on outdoor events, sports gatherings, festivals, and exhibitions. Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Punjab has seen persistent smog, with Lahore ranking as one of the most polluted cities globally. Recent air quality index (AQI) readings were alarmingly high, with areas like Syed Maratib Ali Road recording an AQI of 2,236, Gulberg at 2,208, and Pakistan Engineering Services at 1,724. Faisalabad recorded an AQI of 405, while Multan’s AQI reached 338.

The government hopes these restrictions will help alleviate the severe air pollution affecting millions across the province.