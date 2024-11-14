PML-N’s Haji Tariq Rajput wins Rawalpindi Cantonment Board By-election

In the by-election for Ward 6 of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Haji Tariq Rajput emerged victorious with a significant lead. The election, held across 27 polling stations, saw a total of 6,293 votes cast.

Haji Tariq Rajput secured 2,011 votes, clinching the win. The second position was claimed by independent candidate Jibran Haider, supported by Jamaat-e-Islami, who garnered 1,329 votes. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Pir Zada Zeeshan Ali received 1,284 votes.

Other candidates included Adil Azam Butt from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 900 votes, Malik Abdul Rauf from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with 705 votes, and independent candidates Ejaz Ahmed (39 votes), Tayyab Iftikhar (6 votes), and Zeeshan (9 votes).

The by-election saw a relatively low voter turnout, with only 6,293 votes cast out of a total of 36,534 registered voters. The results were compiled by Returning Officer and Additional CIO of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Haider Shuja.

The seat became vacant after the election of PML-N’s Member of the Cantonment Board, Malik Mansoor Afzal, to the Provincial Assembly. Several political figures, including PML-N’s Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, Malik Abrar Ahmed, Malik Mansoor Afzal, PTI’s Ziad Khaliq Kiani, and others, visited polling stations during the election process to observe proceedings.

This victory adds to PML-N’s ongoing political presence in the region, with Haji Tariq Rajput’s success marking another win for the party in Rawalpindi.