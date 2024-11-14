ICC Champions Trophy arrives in Islamabad: Nationwide tour begins

The ICC Champions Trophy has arrived in Islamabad from Dubai, marking the start of its tour across Pakistan ahead of the tournament next year.

The Trophy’s tour will begin in Skardu on November 16, 2024, and will run until November 24. After Skardu, the Trophy will be taken to K2 Base Camp, one of Pakistan’s most iconic locations. Other cities included in the tour will be those hosting Champions Trophy matches.

This is the first time the Champions Trophy tour has started without releasing the full tournament schedule. Normally, the ICC announces schedules for major tournaments four months in advance, but the schedule is still pending this time. For example, the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule was announced in January, while the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 schedule came out in June.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9, 2025. The full tournament schedule was originally expected to be revealed in Lahore on November 11, 2024. However, the announcement has been delayed due to uncertainty surrounding India’s participation. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not confirmed its involvement, which has prevented the ICC from finalizing and releasing the schedule.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear that they will not back down on their position, despite the ongoing delays.

As the Trophy travels through Pakistan, cricket fans across the country are eagerly awaiting its arrival. The tour is not only a celebration of cricket’s return to Pakistan but also a chance to showcase the nation’s rich sporting culture and love for the game.