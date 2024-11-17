Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Robbers steal 35 iPhones worth Rs. 6 million in Karachi

Robbers Steal 35 iPhones Worth Rs. 6 Million in Karachi

KARACHI –  In a brazen act of robbery, a trader traveling from Karachi to Rahim Yar Khan was deprived of 35 iPhones worth over Rs. 6 million near the Water Pump area of the city.

Muhammad Rizwan Irfan, President of the Electronics Market Association, confirmed the incident, stating that the trader had purchased the phones from the Saddar Mobile Market. The robbery is the 15th such case targeting traders in recent months, raising alarm within the business community.

A case has been filed at the Samanabad Police Station, and investigations are underway.

This is not an isolated event. Earlier this year, a shop in Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Z-2 area was looted by armed robbers disguised as customers. The culprits made off with cash and mobile phones worth millions, as captured in CCTV footage.

The series of robberies has created a climate of fear among traders, prompting calls for enhanced security measures. Business owners are urging authorities to take immediate and decisive action to protect them and their livelihoods.

These repeated incidents underscore the urgent need for strengthened law enforcement and strategic interventions to curb such crimes in Karachi.

