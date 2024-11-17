Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Return to Lahore After Foreign Tour

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz have returned to Lahore after concluding their respective foreign trips.

Nawaz Sharif embarked on the overseas visit on October 25, covering the UAE, UK, the US, and Europe for a series of political and diplomatic engagements. The tour included discussions with stakeholders in Dubai, London, and other locations, aimed at strengthening the party’s ties with international allies.

Maryam Nawaz departed for Geneva on November 7 for a medical consultation regarding her parathyroid condition. After a brief stay in Switzerland, she visited London before returning to Lahore aboard a special aircraft.

Before leaving London, Nawaz Sharif addressed the media, commenting on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest on November 24. He dismissed the protest as an attempt to destabilize the country, expressing confidence that it would fail.

“They will fail in their mission,” Nawaz remarked, questioning PTI’s rationale for the demonstration. He criticized PTI chairman Imran Khan, currently imprisoned following a conviction, and challenged him to present any significant achievements from his tenure that could justify public support for the protest.

Nawaz Sharif also highlighted Pakistan’s improving economic outlook, asserting that the country is emerging from its financial challenges. However, he lamented ongoing efforts to hinder national progress, emphasizing that PTI’s actions had caused significant harm to Pakistan.

The PML-N leader reiterated his criticism of PTI’s alleged conspiracies against his previous government, naming Imran Khan, former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed as key figures involved in political manoeuvring against him.

As Nawaz and Maryam return, the PML-N leadership is expected to focus on preparing for upcoming political challenges, including countering PTI’s narratives and bolstering its position in the country’s evolving political landscape.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

