Hassan Abdal welcomes over 2,500 Sikh pilgrims for Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

The historic city of Hassan Abdal is hosting three-day celebrations marking the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from around the world, including over 2,500 from neighboring India, have gathered at Gurdwara Panja Sahib to participate in the festivities.

Indian pilgrims arrived under strict security arrangements, transported to Hassan Abdal in specially designated buses. They were warmly welcomed by Attock Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer, and Assistant Commissioner Arif Qureshi.

Foolproof security measures have been implemented for the safety of the pilgrims. Municipal Corporation staff have also been actively assisting visitors with their luggage and other needs.

The three-day celebrations are set to conclude tomorrow, featuring the performance of the Bhog ritual. Pilgrims will also pay their respects at the sacred site of Baba Wali Qandhari’s sitting place, located on the Sacha Sauda hill.

To ensure security, local markets in the city have been temporarily closed, and law enforcement personnel are patrolling the area.

The vibrant celebrations underscore Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating Sikh religious events and fostering harmony among communities.

