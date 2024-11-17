Punjab increases Kisan Cards to 750,000, facilitating farmers with Rs18b purchases

LAHORE – The Punjab government has increased the number of Chief Minister Kisan Cards by 250,000, bringing the total to 750,000, announced the Agriculture Department spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, 1.29 million applications have been received through the portal, out of which 487,000 have been approved by the Bank of Punjab. Farmers have already collected over 361,000 cards, facilitating purchases worth Rs18 billion.

The Agriculture Ministry termed the Kisan Card a game-changer for agricultural development and farmer welfare.

Through the card, farmers can buy seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.

Additionally, 2,600 registered dealers across the province offer interest-free loans for wheat crop inputs, and non-computerized farmers are also eligible.