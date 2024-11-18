Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 18 November 2024

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on November 18 2024 Monday in open market.

1 USD is 277.3 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 290.85 PKR, 1 British Pound is 349.55 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.

Following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate Today In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.3 for buying and 279 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 277.20