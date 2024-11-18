Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi Schools to remain closed for six days starting Tuesday for IDEAS 2024?

KARACHI – The 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024, Arms for Peace is set to start tomorrow, and authorities are taking stern measures including the closure of schools in specific routes.

Several international defense leaders, experts, and exhibitors will attend the exhibition. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will inaugurate the event, which is being organized by the Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO).

Amid new beefed-up security measures, schools located along Shahrah-e-Faisal and Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road are expected to remain closed from November 19 to November 22. The closures, which are part of the security plan for IDEAS 2024, aim to prevent any disruptions during the high-profile exhibition.

As special traffic plan has been chalked out for the VIP movement, schools in these areas will remain closed till November 25 while a final decision regarding school closures will be made by local authorities. Parents are students are being advised to follow directives issued by local government and schools.

International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 will feature around 300 international participants from 55 countries, with a presence from foreign companies, particularly Turkey and China.

For the first time, Tehran will also participate. Over 500 companies will showcase defense technologies, with Turkey exhibiting in Halls 1 and 2, and China in Hall 3. The exhibition aims to provide a platform for displaying innovations in the defense sector.

PIA named official airline for IDEAS 2024 Defense Expo

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

