Gul Chahat’s alleged video leak sparks new controversy

PESHAWAR – TikTok sensation, and transgender advocate Gul Chahat becomes the latest member of video leaks controversy as her alleged private clips surfaced online.

After Imsha Rehman, Minahil Malik and Ayan Dolphin, an obscene clip, who is reportedly of Gul Chahat, is doing rounds online, causing major stir on social media and raising concerns about privacy violations and cyber harassment.

The name of Gul Chahat, who amassed millions of followers on TikTok and other social sites, started trending on social media as the clip sparked outrage among her followers and the wider public.

Gul Chahat Video Leaks

Fresh leaks of social media star garnered support from fans who condemned the violation and called for accountability from those responsible for the leak. Chahat is also recognized for using her platform to advocate for the rights of transgender individuals, a marginalized community in Pakistan.

Being a transgender dancer, Chahat holds huge fan following online, and now fans asked social media users to remove her clips, calling it clear violation of her privacy.

Her leaked video led to divided response online as users speculated that Chahat might have leaked clip herself, with many others defended her, asserting that no one should be subjected to such an invasion of privacy.

Who is Imsha Rehman? Pakistani TikToker behind Viral Video Leaks

