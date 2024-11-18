Apex Committee Meeting on National Action Plan called off

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top civil, and military leaders were slated to meet today at Apex Committee Meeting for security review under National Action Plan but the meeting was postponed in wake PM Shehbaz Sharif’s health issues.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is reportedly advised to take complete rest two days ago due to fever and chest infection.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, the Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), heads of other intelligence agencies, federal ministers, and all four provincial chief ministers and chief secretaries were supposed to attend to discuss range of critical issues, including the implementation of NAP, improving federal-provincial coordination, strengthening intelligence sharing, and making decisions to address internal security challenges.

Key points on agenda included addressing the recent surge in terrorist activities in KP and Balochistan, reviewing the outcomes of intelligence-based operations, and evaluating the overall law and order situation across the country.

As of now, the rescheduled date for the Apex Committee meeting has not been announced, and further updates are expected soon.