Steven Bartlett at SIBF 2024: Quitting is the necessary step before you can start something better

SHARJAH – Steven Bartlett, the celebrated entrepreneur, author, and creator of Europe’s #1 podcast, The Diary of a CEO, enlightened and entertained audiences at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) with his candid reflections on authenticity, personal branding, and the principles that have guided his remarkable journey.

From a modest upbringing to building a media empire, Bartlett’s story is one of resilience, self-belief, and the strategic art of quitting.

A childhood shaped by challenges

Born in Botswana and later moving to the UK, Bartlett grew up in poverty and was part of the only African family in his neighbourhood. This challenging environment profoundly influenced his perspective on life and success. “With that comes a lot of shame,” Bartlett shared. “Shame can be a useful thing. For me, it became a really powerful motivating force.”

By age 10, he had developed a strong sense of independence due to his parents’ demanding work schedules. “When you have shame and independence, you can do a lot,” he explained. This combination drove him to pursue entrepreneurial ventures and rise above his circumstances.

Embracing the skill of quitting

Bartlett’s decision to leave university was a pivotal moment in his life. While the choice appeared risky, he viewed staying in an unfulfilling situation as the greater threat. “I’d rather have the uncertainty than the certain misery,” he remarked. “For me, quitting isn’t a weakness; it’s a skill. It’s the necessary step before you can start something better.”

This mindset became a cornerstone of his philosophy, helping him distinguish between meaningful challenges and unproductive struggles. At just 21, Bartlett founded Social Chain, a company that leveraged social media to drive marketing innovation. Reflecting on its early days, he recalled buying Facebook pages for £20 and transforming them into a thriving media empire. Social Chain eventually went public before he stepped down at 27.

The Diary of a CEO: From humble beginnings to global success

The Diary of a CEO started modestly, with a £99 microphone and a sock as a pop filter. Initial episodes featured local entrepreneurs and attracted a small audience. Over time, however, the podcast grew to include high-profile guests, including Jada Pinkett Smith and Google’s former CEO. “When I started, nobody wanted to come on the podcast,” Bartlett admitted. “But if you’re unwilling to face the discomfort of being bad at something, you’ll never succeed.”

The podcast’s success, he shared, stems from his willingness to embrace vulnerability. “I’ve run the experiment of being perfect and of being myself. The Diary of a CEO is the product of the second experiment; talking about my mistakes, struggles, and mental health. Vulnerability isn’t a repellent; it’s a magnet.”

Experimentation and the right team

Bartlett emphasised the importance of experimentation in personal branding. “Every answer to questions about algorithms or strategy can be found through experiments,” he said. His team runs thousands of tests weekly, refining podcast titles and social media strategies. “The difference between a 17% and a 1% click-through rate isn’t luck—it’s experimentation.”

For Bartlett, recruiting exceptional talent has been pivotal. “In five years, your success will be determined by how good you are at recruiting—whether for friendships, partnerships, or teams,” he said. He added that convincing talented individuals to join his ventures has been the foundation of his achievements.

Belief, vulnerability, and small wins

Bartlett attributed much of his success to an unwavering belief in himself, even during difficult times. “When I was shoplifting food as a student, I still believed those moments were stepping stones,” he said. Writing daily, he shared, has been a vital tool for clarifying his thoughts and processing emotions.

He also stressed the importance of small, consistent actions. “Success comes from small, consistent actions compounding over time,” he explained, quoting The Slight Edge by Jeff Olson. “Greatness happens in the details, and small wins create momentum.”

As he reflected on his journey, Bartlett offered a simple but powerful message: authenticity, connection, and small actions lead to extraordinary outcomes. “I don’t care about legacy. I want to have a great time, do great work, and love life,” he concluded.