#Taliban ban #Afghan women from air travel without 'mahram'
KABUL – The Taliban have barred women in Afghanistan from air travel without a male relative in latest curbs on human rights since coming into power in the war-torn country.
The development comes after the Taliban reversed their decision to reopen secondary schools for girls across the country for unexplained reasons. The girls’ schools have been closed in Afghanistan since August 2021.
The interim government of Taliban has ordered Afghanistan’s Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air to not allow the women to take flights unless they are escorted by a “mahram”.
International media reports said that the decision was taken last week and the airlines have been informed about it through a letter.
However, a spokesperson of the Taliban government has denied the reports, saying no such measures have been taken against the women.
The Taliban have already banned women from inter-city road travel without male guardian.
Earlier, the government barred women and men from visiting parks in Kabul on the same days as specific days in a week have been announced for male and female visitors.
