British PM Sunka removes Suella Braverman as interior minister over remarks on pro-Palestinian marches

03:37 PM | 13 Nov, 2023
LONDON – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday removed Suella Braverman as interior minister days after she accused the UK police of 'double standards' in handling of a pro-Palestinian march.

Sunak has been facing criticism from the opposition lawmakers and members of his own government over Braverman’s fiery article. Succumbing to the pressure, the UK PM told his interior minister to leave the post, which she accepted.

Following her removal, Braverman said “it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary”.

“I will have more to say in due course,” she added.

Meanwhil, the 10 Downing Street issued an official statement, stating that the King has approved the appointment of James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department.

Amid reshuffle in his ministerial team, reports suggest that former prime minister David Cameron would get a role in the cabinet.

Last week, former interior minister Braverman hit out at the police for “double standards” in its treatment of protests, an argument opposition Labour said triggered tensions at a pro-Palestinian protest on Saturday. She had called the pro-Palestinian protesters as hate marchers.

