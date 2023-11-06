China vows relentless efforts for two-state solution to Palestine-Israel conflict

BEIJING – China on Monday vowed that it would do its utmost to restore peace in Palestine and continue to work with the international community to make unremitting and relentless efforts to mediate conflicts and bring the Palestinian question back to the track of the two-state solution.

“China will do its utmost to restore peace in Palestine as it takes over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) this month,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said while responding to a question about Gaza situation during his regular briefing.

He said, “The disastrous humanitarian situation in Gaza tests the conscience of mankind and tramples on the basic norms governing international relations.

“China will push the UNSC to fulfill its responsibilities, build consensus, and take responsible and meaningful action as soon as possible to ease the current crisis and safeguard the safety of civilians,” he added.

Wang Wenbin said the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict had resulted in over 11,000 deaths, mostly civilians. The past few days in particular had seen Palestinian civilian casualties rocketing and catastrophic humanitarian situation engulfing Gaza.

“This tragedy is a challenge to human conscience and affront to the basic norms of international relations. The international community must not allow it to continue,” he added.

The spokesperson said China condemned and opposed acts that harm civilians and damage civilian facilities and violate the international humanitarian law.

“We urge relevant parties to exercise maximum calm and restraint, immediately stop fighting, do everything possible to ensure the safety and security of civilians and hospitals as well as other civilian facilities under the special protection of the Geneva Convention, open up humanitarian aid corridors, and prevent the humanitarian disaster from getting even worse,” he added.

According to reports, over the past weekend Israeli forces targeted a convoy of ambulances near Al-Shifa Hospital and hit Al-Maghazi and Al-Shati refugee camps and a UN-run school, Al-Fakhoura school, among other civilian facilities in Gaza Strip. Attacks resulted in heavy casualties, including children. Targeting refugee camps, schools, hospitals clearly violate the Geneva Convention on the protection of civilian persons in time of war.