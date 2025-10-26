Pakistani war hero Naik Saif Ali Janjua remembered on Death Anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Armed Forces, along with Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, heads of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force, and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, paid heartfelt tribute to the war hero on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Shaheed Naik Saif Ali Janjua.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Naik Saif Ali Janjua showed extraordinary bravery, courage, and steadfastness during 1948 war, earning an enduring place in nation’s history. His sacrifices continue to inspire generations, and the nation remains forever indebted to him.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that Shaheed Janjua’s valor set a new chapter in history by halting the enemy’s advance. Despite sustaining injuries, he stood firm on the battlefield like a rock, successfully stopping the enemy’s progress.

“Brave sons like Shaheed Naik Saif Ali Janjua are a source of pride for the Pakistan Armed Forces and the entire nation,” said Mohsin Naqvi, honoring the enduring legacy of the war hero.