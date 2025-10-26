Latest

Currency Exchange Rate Today: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 26 October 2025

By News Desk
9:11 am | Oct 26, 2025

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan opened weekend on stable note, with US dollar, Euro, and British pound holding firm against Pakistani rupee, according to data released on Sunday.

In open market, US dollar was being traded at Rs282.50 for buying and Rs282.70 for selling, maintaining stability amid mild global fluctuations. Euro stood at Rs331.65 (buying) and Rs335.15 (selling), while the British pound continued to strengthen, trading at Rs380.95 and Rs383.95 respectively.

UAE dirham traded at Rs76.80 (buying) and Rs77.80 (selling), while the Saudi riyal hovered around Rs75.55 and Rs76.20.

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.50 282.70
Euro EUR 331.65 335.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.95 383.95
UAE Dirham AED 76.80 77.80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.55 76.20
Australian Dollar AUD 185.35 190.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.60 754.10
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.40 212.40
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.30 39.70
Danish Krone DKK 43.60 44.00
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.20 36.55
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.40 922.40
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.25 66.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.30 162.30
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.82 28.12
Omani Riyal OMR 731.25 738.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.90 77.60
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.85 221.60
Swedish Krona SEK 29.69 29.99
Swiss Franc CHF 352.54 355.29
Thai Baht THB 8.45 8.60
