Currency Exchange Rate Today: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 26 October 2025

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan opened weekend on stable note, with US dollar, Euro, and British pound holding firm against Pakistani rupee, according to data released on Sunday.

In open market, US dollar was being traded at Rs282.50 for buying and Rs282.70 for selling, maintaining stability amid mild global fluctuations. Euro stood at Rs331.65 (buying) and Rs335.15 (selling), while the British pound continued to strengthen, trading at Rs380.95 and Rs383.95 respectively.

UAE dirham traded at Rs76.80 (buying) and Rs77.80 (selling), while the Saudi riyal hovered around Rs75.55 and Rs76.20.