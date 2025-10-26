PM Shehbaz Heads to Saudi Arabia, focusing on key deals at Future Investment Initiative

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead high-profile delegation to Riyadh from October 27 to 29 after an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with senior cabinet members.

Sharif’s visit coincides with Ninth Future Investment Initiative (FII9), one of the world’s most influential economic forums, bringing together global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators under the theme, “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.”

The summit will tackle pressing global challenges, including innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical shifts.

During the trip, PM Shehbaz Sharif will hold high-level talks with Saudi leadership to explore new avenues for trade, investment, energy, and human resource development. Discussions will also cover regional and global issues of shared interest.

On sidelines, the premier is expected to engage with international leaders and heads of major organizations to highlight Pakistan’s immense investment potential and its unwavering commitment to sustainable development under the “Think, Exchange, and Act” framework.

Foreign Office emphasized that this visit marks a bold step in Pakistan’s economic diplomacy, signaling a drive to forge strategic partnerships in investment, technology, and sustainable growth.