One Million Saudi Arabia Jobs on horizon as Kingdom opens doors for Pakistani Workers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is preparing to double its workforce exports to Saudi Arabia after landmark defense pact signed, which is historic and two sides are also looking to advance economic ties.

Over past 5 years, Pakistani manpower exports to KSA surged steadily. Between 2020 and 2024, nearly 2 million million Pakistani workers went to Arab world up from 15Lac in 2015–2019. Remittances from KSA also skyrocketed, climbing from $7.39 billion in 2020 to $8.59 billion in 2024, reflecting insatiable demand for skilled Pakistani labor.

“The defense pact will transform manpower exports. Currently, about half a million workers go annually, and next year we aim to send one million. Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council is coordinating with the BEOE to implement reforms that will streamline workforce deployment. Proposals, including technical training institutes in both countries and an e-visa system for Pakistani workers, will be discussed with Saudi officials in upcoming meetings. A high-level government committee has also been formed to oversee bilateral economic negotiations.

Saudi Arabia remains largest destination for Pakistani labor and the top source of remittances, contributing $736.7 million in August alone. Experts link the surge in demand to Vision 2030 mega-projects and preparations for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which require massive construction of stadiums, transport networks, and hospitality infrastructure.

As of 2025, Labor dynamics in the Gulf are shifting and Pakistani workforce exports to UAE plummeted 65%, from 1.32 million to 463,000, while Qatar more than doubled its intake to 170,000.

Pakistan is meeting Saudi Arabia’s growing labor needs through Takamol, a skills verification program, and certification by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission across 62 skilled categories, from construction to technical services.