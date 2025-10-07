High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan to boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – After the historic Pakistan-Saudi defence pact, another major development has taken place as a high-level Saudi delegation arrived in Islamabad.

According to reports, the delegation is led by Prince Mansour bin Muhammad Al Saud. During the visit, the Saudi officials are scheduled to meet Pakistan’s top leadership, including the Prime Minister, and sign several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

Just two days earlier, the Prime Minister had formed an 18-member high-level committee to enhance economic cooperation following the defense agreement.

The committee, comprising key ministers such as Ahsan Cheema (Economic Affairs), Jam Kamal Khan (Commerce), Owais Leghari (Energy), Rana Tanveer Hussain (Food), Shaza Fatima Khawaja (IT), Abdul Aleem Khan (Communications), SECP Chairman Akif Saeed, and Deputy Governor SBP Dr. Inayat Hussain, will lead bilateral economic negotiations.

The notification stated that the committee’s formation reflects Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s growing partnership, expanding from defense and energy to environmental and climate sustainability sectors.