What Is Zalmay Khalilzad doing in surprise Afghanistan visit after Doha Talks?

KABUL – Former US ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad’s surprising appearance in Kabul stirred speculation about motives behind his visit, coming shortly after signing of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Doha Agreement.

As per available information, Khalilzad’s trip to war-torn Afghanistan appears aimed at assessing Taliban’s position on recent regional developments and offering strategic guidance on managing emerging tensions. His visit reportedly follows growing indications that Islamabad and Kabul may be seeking peaceful resolution to their longstanding disputes.

Regional observers believe Khalilzad’s presence in Kabul may also be linked to India’s interests, with reports suggesting he is ensuring Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi upholds understandings reached during his recent visit to New Delhi.

Unconfirmed reports further allege that Khalilzad advised the Taliban leadership against taking any action targeting Khawarij. Instead, he is said to have encouraged them to counter Pakistan’s proposals with demands that are difficult for Islamabad to accept.

Those familiar with developments are now closely monitoring these moves ahead of upcoming talks in Istanbul. Any signs of the Taliban revising or retreating from previous commitments may shed light on the impact of Khalilzad’s latest engagement in Kabul.