Moon, Mars, and Mercury align for a stunning celestial display on October 23

Skywatchers will be treated to a stunning celestial sight as the thin crescent moon aligns with Mars and Mercury, forming a rare cosmic trio on the evening of October 23 (today).

This mesmerizing alignment will occur just after sunset, visible along the southwestern horizon.

According to experts, the moon will appear only 6% illuminated and will be located about five degrees away from the setting sun. Mars and Mercury will be positioned very close to each other, creating a unique and captivating lineup of these celestial bodies.

If the weather remains clear, observers will be able to witness this phenomenon with the naked eye. However, using binoculars or a telescope will offer a much clearer and more detailed view of this fleeting astronomical event.

Astronomers note that this celestial arrangement will be visible only for a short period, and it is recommended to look toward the southwestern sky immediately after sunset to catch the best view of this rare alignment.