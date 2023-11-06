  

Search

PakistanWorld

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli minister’s remarks on using nuclear bombs in Gaza

Web Desk
11:35 AM | 6 Nov, 2023
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli minister’s remarks on using nuclear bombs in Gaza
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Israel continues pounding Palestinians in Gaza with air strikes and land operations and now a minister of the Netanyahu government suggested using nuclear weapons on Gazans, but his irresponsible statement triggered widespread backlash.

Pakistan was one of the countries that slammed Israel’s nuclear madness. Former Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz said that an extremist mindset with access to nuclear power poses a grave danger to global peace.

The PML-N leader also called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor the Zionist state’s nuclear sites and called on the world to respond decisively to this extremism and nuclear madness.

Several other politicians including National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf strongly denounced the Israeli minister’s statement. He said threat of using nuclear weapons on innocent Palestinians is a testament to Israeli brutality and warmongering.

Ashraf was of the view that Israel, in lust for power, was bombing Gaza indiscriminately, where millions of Palestinian citizens, especially children, women, and the elderly, have become victims of its aggression.

He urged the world powers to take immediate steps to stop Israel’s insanity and war frenzy.

Meanwhile, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) slammed Tel Aviv for horrific remarks, saying the statements by Israeli minister regarding the use of a nuclear bomb on Gaza underscored the extremism of the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people.

Earlier, Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu faced suspension until further notice after he suggested dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza.

The extremist minister said he was not entirely satisfied with the scale of Israel’s retaliation in Palestine.

Over 280 more Palestinians killed in overnight attacks as Israel steps up strikes in Gaza

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:19 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Over 280 more Palestinians killed in overnight attacks as Israel ...

06:26 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Fazl meets Hamas leaders in Qatar, assures Palestinians of support ...

02:29 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Has JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman left for Gaza amid Israeli war on ...

01:42 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Israel bombs another refugee camp in Gaza, killing dozens of people; ...

08:32 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

14 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in ambush near Gwadar

06:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Pakistan’s forex reserves go up by $14 million 

Advertisement

Latest

02:35 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

In a first, transgender persons issued driving licenses in Rajanpur

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6 November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates

Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.

The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.45 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan remain stable; check latest price here

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 November 2023

On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: