Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli minister’s remarks on using nuclear bombs in Gaza

ISLAMABAD – Israel continues pounding Palestinians in Gaza with air strikes and land operations and now a minister of the Netanyahu government suggested using nuclear weapons on Gazans, but his irresponsible statement triggered widespread backlash.

Pakistan was one of the countries that slammed Israel’s nuclear madness. Former Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz said that an extremist mindset with access to nuclear power poses a grave danger to global peace.

The PML-N leader also called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor the Zionist state’s nuclear sites and called on the world to respond decisively to this extremism and nuclear madness.

I strongly condemn the Israeli minister’s reprehensible threat to drop atomic bomb on the occupied and innocent people of Gaza. This extremist mindset with access to nuclear power poses a grave danger to global peace. The IAEA must immediately monitor the Zionist state’s nuclear… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 5, 2023

Several other politicians including National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf strongly denounced the Israeli minister’s statement. He said threat of using nuclear weapons on innocent Palestinians is a testament to Israeli brutality and warmongering.

Ashraf was of the view that Israel, in lust for power, was bombing Gaza indiscriminately, where millions of Palestinian citizens, especially children, women, and the elderly, have become victims of its aggression.

He urged the world powers to take immediate steps to stop Israel’s insanity and war frenzy.

Meanwhile, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) slammed Tel Aviv for horrific remarks, saying the statements by Israeli minister regarding the use of a nuclear bomb on Gaza underscored the extremism of the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people.

Earlier, Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu faced suspension until further notice after he suggested dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza.

The extremist minister said he was not entirely satisfied with the scale of Israel’s retaliation in Palestine.