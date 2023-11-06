Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli minister’s remarks on using nuclear bombs in Gaza

ISLAMABAD – Israel continues pounding Palestinians in Gaza with air strikes and land operations and now a minister of the Netanyahu government suggested using nuclear weapons on Gazans, but his irresponsible statement triggered widespread backlash.
Pakistan was one of the countries that slammed Israel’s nuclear madness. Former Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz said that an extremist mindset with access to nuclear power poses a grave danger to global peace.
The PML-N leader also called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor the Zionist state’s nuclear sites and called on the world to respond decisively to this extremism and nuclear madness.
I strongly condemn the Israeli minister’s reprehensible threat to drop atomic bomb on the occupied and innocent people of Gaza. This extremist mindset with access to nuclear power poses a grave danger to global peace. The IAEA must immediately monitor the Zionist state’s nuclear…— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 5, 2023
Several other politicians including National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf strongly denounced the Israeli minister’s statement. He said threat of using nuclear weapons on innocent Palestinians is a testament to Israeli brutality and warmongering.
Ashraf was of the view that Israel, in lust for power, was bombing Gaza indiscriminately, where millions of Palestinian citizens, especially children, women, and the elderly, have become victims of its aggression.
He urged the world powers to take immediate steps to stop Israel’s insanity and war frenzy.
Meanwhile, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) slammed Tel Aviv for horrific remarks, saying the statements by Israeli minister regarding the use of a nuclear bomb on Gaza underscored the extremism of the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people.
Earlier, Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu faced suspension until further notice after he suggested dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza.
The extremist minister said he was not entirely satisfied with the scale of Israel’s retaliation in Palestine.
Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.
The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.45
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.
On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
