Rains likely in Islamabad this week; Here’s the daily weather forecast for capital

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains in the country's federal capital Islamabad and parts of the country this week.

Islamabad Rain Update

Met Office predicted dry weather on Monday, and rain-thunderstorms will lash the capital on Wednesday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 25°C, while the temperature is expected to decrease in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 45 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 3-4km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 69, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of country

Met Office informed that a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country. Dry weather is expected in most areas of the country, while cloudy weather with rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely in northwestern Balochistan.

It said fog/smog is likely to occur in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Joharabad, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours.