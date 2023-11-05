Karachi weather update: Check latest forecast for port city

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country including in Karachi during the next twelve hours, PMD said Sunday.

Met Office said dry weather is expected in the country’s southeastern region. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of country, and westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts.

Karachi Rain Update

On Sunday, the city witnessed hazy sunshine and there are no chance of rain.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature was recorded at 30°C. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 2.8km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 155 which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of country, while cold in upper parts during night and morning hours.