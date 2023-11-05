Karachi weather update: Check latest forecast for port city

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country including in Karachi during the next twelve hours, PMD said Sunday.
Met Office said dry weather is expected in the country’s southeastern region. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of country, and westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts.
On Sunday, the city witnessed hazy sunshine and there are no chance of rain.
The temperature was recorded at 30°C. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 2.8km.
The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 155 which is unhealthy.
Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.
Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of country, while cold in upper parts during night and morning hours.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Sunday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.25
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market surged to Rs217,000 on Sunday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs217,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.