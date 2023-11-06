  

Search

LifestyleViralWorld

Did Hollywood star Jason Statham wrap his car with Palestine flag?

Web Desk
01:15 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
Did Hollywood star Jason Statham wrap his car with Palestine flag?
Source: jasonstatham/Instagram

Top Hollywood stars including Angelina Jolie, Joaquin Phoenix, and Susan Sarandon have called for a ceasefire in Gaza, voicing strong criticism of Jewish forces for their military actions against displaced Palestinians.

Hollywood stars open criticism of Israel aligns her with politicians and activists despite professional and personal consequences for taking bold stance.

Amid the condemnation from showbiz celebs, a clip appeared online, showing a man said to be Hollywood actor Jason Statham covering his SUV with a Palestinian flag.

The reel soon went viral on social media, with people hailing the ‘Spy’ actor for taking a stance in support of Palestine. A man who shared a resemblance to Stathm can be seen opening the hood of a black vehicle to affix a Palestinian flag.

The side mirrors of the truck were also covered with Palestinian keffiyeh.

As the clip was widely shared, the identity of the individual in the video has not been officially confirmed.

In reality, the man in the clip is not Jason Statham, but another person who shares an uncanny resemblance to the Expendables star.

Despite the video being viral, Jason has not shared his stance on the ongoing brutalities by Israeli forces in Gaza.

As the Israel-Gaza war remained in the limelight, the strikes from IDF on the enclave have so far killed more than 9,700 people while thousands wounded in attacks.

More celebs speak out on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:08 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

TikTok star Ayesha Akram’s alleged intimate video leaked online

10:22 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Inside Shahrukh Khan's star studded birthday bash

05:48 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Pakistani celebrities continue to stand firmly with Palestine

05:09 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Why did Uorfi Javed get arrested?

09:43 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Armeena Khan calls out Shaneira Akram for vague stance on the ...

05:30 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Ushna Shah stands in solidarity with Palestine

Advertisement

Latest

02:35 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

In a first, transgender persons issued driving licenses in Rajanpur

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6 November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates

Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.

The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.45 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan remain stable; check latest price here

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 November 2023

On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: