Did Hollywood star Jason Statham wrap his car with Palestine flag?

Top Hollywood stars including Angelina Jolie, Joaquin Phoenix, and Susan Sarandon have called for a ceasefire in Gaza, voicing strong criticism of Jewish forces for their military actions against displaced Palestinians.
Hollywood stars open criticism of Israel aligns her with politicians and activists despite professional and personal consequences for taking bold stance.
Amid the condemnation from showbiz celebs, a clip appeared online, showing a man said to be Hollywood actor Jason Statham covering his SUV with a Palestinian flag.
The reel soon went viral on social media, with people hailing the ‘Spy’ actor for taking a stance in support of Palestine. A man who shared a resemblance to Stathm can be seen opening the hood of a black vehicle to affix a Palestinian flag.
The side mirrors of the truck were also covered with Palestinian keffiyeh.
Hollywood actor Jason Statham challenges the police and installs the Palestinian flag on his car.#Gaza_Genocide #JasonStatham #Gazabombing #Palestine #Gaza #CeasefireNOW #Hamas #HamasNazis #Isreal pic.twitter.com/s0zaTp2bBj— Shashank Singh (@RccShashank) October 24, 2023
As the clip was widely shared, the identity of the individual in the video has not been officially confirmed.
In reality, the man in the clip is not Jason Statham, but another person who shares an uncanny resemblance to the Expendables star.
Despite the video being viral, Jason has not shared his stance on the ongoing brutalities by Israeli forces in Gaza.
As the Israel-Gaza war remained in the limelight, the strikes from IDF on the enclave have so far killed more than 9,700 people while thousands wounded in attacks.
Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.
The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.45
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.
On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
