Did Hollywood star Jason Statham wrap his car with Palestine flag?

Top Hollywood stars including Angelina Jolie, Joaquin Phoenix, and Susan Sarandon have called for a ceasefire in Gaza, voicing strong criticism of Jewish forces for their military actions against displaced Palestinians.

Hollywood stars open criticism of Israel aligns her with politicians and activists despite professional and personal consequences for taking bold stance.

Amid the condemnation from showbiz celebs, a clip appeared online, showing a man said to be Hollywood actor Jason Statham covering his SUV with a Palestinian flag.

The reel soon went viral on social media, with people hailing the ‘Spy’ actor for taking a stance in support of Palestine. A man who shared a resemblance to Stathm can be seen opening the hood of a black vehicle to affix a Palestinian flag.

The side mirrors of the truck were also covered with Palestinian keffiyeh.

As the clip was widely shared, the identity of the individual in the video has not been officially confirmed.

In reality, the man in the clip is not Jason Statham, but another person who shares an uncanny resemblance to the Expendables star.

Despite the video being viral, Jason has not shared his stance on the ongoing brutalities by Israeli forces in Gaza.

As the Israel-Gaza war remained in the limelight, the strikes from IDF on the enclave have so far killed more than 9,700 people while thousands wounded in attacks.