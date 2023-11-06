HBL - A TikTok Global Success Story!

KARACHI - TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video has published a case study on HBL’s campaign for HBLPSL Season 8 on its global website.
The case celebrates the #JahanFansWahanStadium campaign and highlights the ground-breaking achievements of HBL. During the campaign, 8.9 million videos were created, generating over 8.7 billion views on the platform and it reached an incredible 97% Pakistani TikTok users. HBL is Pakistan’s no. 1 bank on TikTok with over 550,000 followers.
#JahanFansWahanStadium invited cricket fans to showcase and celebrate their passion for HBLPSL by posting interesting videos using the hashtag. Influencers were also engaged to create interest in the campaign. The popular and catchy HBLPSL anthem served as the perfect soundtrack, enhancing the atmosphere of every celebratory moment. By capitalizing on the enthusiasm surrounding the HBLPSL Season 8, the campaign united cricket fans and provided them with an exciting outlet to express their love for the sport on TikTok.
Speaking on the achievement, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL, said “As HBL pivots towards the future, TikTok is an essential partner in helping us reach the next generation of Pakistanis. With the "Jahan Fans Wahan Stadium" hashtag challenge campaign, we were able to tap into the passion of cricket fans in Pakistan and create a truly immersive and interactive experience. The campaign was a huge success, with millions of young Pakistanis participating in, and sharing their love for HBLPSL, on TikTok.”
Commenting on the case study, Faiza Zafar, Partnerships Lead, Global Business Solutions, TikTok - Pakistan, said “We’re very proud of the work we’ve done with HBL on this landmark campaign. By leveraging the premium placement and mass reach of our ad solutions, while also working with TikTok’s brilliant community of creators, #JahanFansWahanStadium became a resounding success on TikTok. We’re looking forward to more collaborations with HBL in the future as they continue to successfully engage with the next generation of customers in Pakistan.”
Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.
The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.45
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.
On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
