More celebs speak out on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Web Desk
09:51 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
More celebs speak out on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
The decades-long oppression of Palestinians dates back to 1948 when the apartheid Israeli state began its formation in Palestine. Since that fateful day, numerous conflicts have erupted between Israel and Palestine, resulting in the occupation of Palestinian lands, the tragic loss of innocent children's lives, and the confinement of millions in what feels like an open-air prison in Gaza.

Recent events have further complicated this already dire situation, as the Palestinian group Hamas launched a full-scale attack on Israel a few days ago, inflicting significant damage on the occupying forces. In response, Israel has carried out airstrikes, hitting civilian areas and hospitals, leading to the heartbreaking loss of over a hundred innocent children's lives in Gaza.

Amid this crisis, Muslim communities worldwide are standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza, urging the international community to uphold justice and international law.

Pakistani celebrities, too, have raised their voices in support of Palestine, sharing their anguish over the senseless deaths of civilians and innocent children, including infants. 

