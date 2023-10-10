More celebs speak out on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The decades-long oppression of Palestinians dates back to 1948 when the apartheid Israeli state began its formation in Palestine. Since that fateful day, numerous conflicts have erupted between Israel and Palestine, resulting in the occupation of Palestinian lands, the tragic loss of innocent children's lives, and the confinement of millions in what feels like an open-air prison in Gaza.
Recent events have further complicated this already dire situation, as the Palestinian group Hamas launched a full-scale attack on Israel a few days ago, inflicting significant damage on the occupying forces. In response, Israel has carried out airstrikes, hitting civilian areas and hospitals, leading to the heartbreaking loss of over a hundred innocent children's lives in Gaza.
Amid this crisis, Muslim communities worldwide are standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza, urging the international community to uphold justice and international law.
Pakistani celebrities, too, have raised their voices in support of Palestine, sharing their anguish over the senseless deaths of civilians and innocent children, including infants.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has seen a massive decrease giving investors and gold lovers hope.
However, it's important to note that the All Pakistan Jewellers Association's updated gold rates after September 12, 2023.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs15,500 to close at Rs199,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs13,546 to settle at Rs171,039, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $55 to settle at $1,856 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver also decreased by Rs55 per tola and Rs42.87 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams, respectively.
