TikTok star Ayesha Akram’s alleged intimate video leaked online

Ayesha Akram, the famous TikToker who was harassed by a charged mob at Minar-e-Pakistan in 2021, has been hit by another video leak scandal.

Akram, known for viral clips on social platforms, has landed in a controversy over a leaked explicit clip that shows her in a compromising state.

The leaked video has triggered different reactions from social media users while the authenticity of the viral clip is yet to be confirmed.

It sparked a storm on the internet, with social media calling for privacy rights, and urging other users not to share alleged private clip.

The viral clip features a girl, believed to be Ayesha Akram, who reveals herself for another person on a phone call. Apparently, the person on the other end recorded the screen and shared the clip online in a disgraceful act.

Earlier, Ayesha was accused of extorting suspects in a harassment case, she however denied all allegations.

The infamous digital creator first went viral two years back when she was filming a clip with her friends at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day and she was harassed by group of 400 men.