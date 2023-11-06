Over 280 more Palestinians killed in overnight attacks as Israel steps up strikes in Gaza

JERUSALEM – Israeli forces advanced assault in Gaza, with 2500 attacks on innocent Palestinians in one night, and amid continuous bombardment, another 280 more people ahve been killed in overnight attacks.

Fresh data shared by Palestinian authorities suggests that the death toll in the enclave reached 9,770 people, with 4,008 children. In the occupied region, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

Tel Aviv continue to pound displaced Palestinians and bombed refugee camps back to back despite condemnations. Residences of the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza come under attack and nearly two dozen Palestinians lost their lives while many suffered injuries.

Israeli army advanced assault in complete darkness and complete blackout of the Internet and communication in Gaza.

Despite the pressure from internaitonal community, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, refused cease-fire and demanded release of hostages.

Israeli army said Palestinian territory has been divided into southern and northern Gaza.

The Jewish nation continues to shock the world with unprecedented offensive. In an interview with Israeli far-right party minister said referred to the Palestinians as Nazis, saying Gazans should not exist.

The minister was removed for his horrific idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza.

Israeli PM office issued a statement saying that the minister concerned - Heritage Minister Amihay Eliyahu had been suspended from cabinet meetings until further notice.