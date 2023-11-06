World Cup 2023: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets

NEW DELHI – Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in the 38th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in Delhi on Monday.

Batting first, Sri Lanka set a 280-run target for Bangladesh. Chasing the target, Bangladesh scored the required number of runs in 41.1 overs at the loss of 7 wickets.

Charith Asalanka's second ODI ton helped Sri Lanka post a good total 279 runs against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh served an early blow to the Lankans when Kusal Perera was dismissed in the first over and Kusal Mendis was removed for 19 in another quick session.

Opener Pathum Nissanka tried to build a partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama but both were sent to pavilion for 41 each. Another blow hit Sri Lanka when Angelo Mathews was timed out in a rare first.

However, Asalanka’s 108-run knock boost the total for the Lankans.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Bengal Tigers and Lankan Lions are not having any chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

As per the latest ranking, Sri Lanka linger at 7th position on the points table with 4 points from seven games. Bangladesh ranked at 9th position with 2 points from as many matches.

If we look back, both sides faced off 53 times against each other so far, and Sri Lanka remained up with 42 wins.

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is said to be best for batters, with the surface helping boundary scoring.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened which forced players to stay away from practice sessions earlier.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy , Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c, wk) Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathew, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameer, Dilshan Madushanka