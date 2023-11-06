Smog forces schools closure in Indian capital

NEW DELHI – Indian capital New Delhi faced an alarming situation as thick toxic smog cloaked the city of around 35 million.

As the pollution season for New Delhi forced the government to take stringent actions, schools in the Indian city will remain closed until November 10 as air pollution spikes to 100 times to the number suggested by the World Health Organization.

A social media post shared by Delhi education minister Atishi Marlena said ‘As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November.’

For secondary and high school, students are being given the option of shifting to online classes.

The city topped the grim list of the most polluted cities as air quality index (AQI) climbed to 471, which is said to be a hazardous category. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s second largest city Lahore remained runner-up with AQI of 261.

PM2.5 concentration in South Asian cities was recorded at several times higher than the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Expert says any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody.