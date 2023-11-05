  

Has JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman left for Gaza amid Israeli war on Palestinians?

02:29 PM | 5 Nov, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Muslims across the world are demonstrating in support of the Palestinians and against the horrific Israeli bombardment of Gaza, and now the leader of the Pakistani right-wing party has reportedly departed for war-torn region.

Several media reports claimed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has left Gaza for assistance to distressed Gazans who have been under attack by Jewish forces for nearly a month now.

It was reported that the president of the PDM alliance was the first religio-political leader from South Asian nation who was heading to Palestine.

It was also reported that his party has not shared Fazl's travel plans due to security issues. It said JuI-F chief wanted to reach the Palestinians quietly and offer them assistance.

A mainstream channel claimed that JUI-F spokesperson denied any such development and turned down the reports circulating on social media. The party spox said Fazl was in Qatar to meet Hamas leaders.

Earlier, JUI-F chief led a pro-Palestinian rally against the ongoing massacre. He strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities against innocent and unarmed Palestinians and urged the international community to raise its voice against the ongoing brutalities of Israel in Palestine.

Pakistan’s foreign minister clears the air on meeting with Israeli counterpart

