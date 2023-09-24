Pakistan’s foreign minister clears the air on meeting with Israeli counterpart

ISLAMABAD – Reports of diplomatic engagements between Pakistan and Israel are not new, and recent rumors gained traction after statement of Israeli foreign minister.

Islamabad, like several other nations, did not formally recognize the Jewish state as the stance stemmed from Pakistan's historical support for the Palestinian cause.

As talks on Pakistan’s potential recognition of Israel gained steam in recent years, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani clarified that the Pakistani delegation has not called on Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

In an interaction with the Pakistani news channel, Jillani said the South Asian nation will decide on developing ties with Tel Aviv keeping in mind its national interests and those of the Palestinian people.

The interim government cleared the air as the Israeli minister claimed meeting officials from Muslim nations with which Israel does not share formal ties. Israeli minister mentioned that six or seven Islamic nations will ink normalisation ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords.

Earlier, Israeli premier Netanyahu revealed that his country is on the cusp of normalizing relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and that Palestinians should not get to veto the move.

For our readers’ information, former dictator and president Zia-ul-Haq, called Pakistan and Jewish state ideological twins, later former president Pervez Musharraf, who passed away this year, called for a domestic consideration on the prospects of opening ties with Israel.