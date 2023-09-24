Search

Pakistan

At UNGA, Dr Saeed Akhter stresses national program to end Hepatitis C from Pakistan by 2030

Web Desk
05:45 PM | 24 Sep, 2023
At UNGA, Dr Saeed Akhter stresses national program to end Hepatitis C from Pakistan by 2030

ISLAMABAD – Famous Pakistani Urologist and Director of Transplant Surgery at Shifa International Hospital Dr Saeed Akhter has paid a visit to the United Nation General Assembly, where he discussed Pakistan’s efforts to end Hepatitis C from the fifth populated nation where nearly 10 million are infected with liver infection.

Dr Saeed, whose brainchild Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute garnered international fame, quoted Egypt as a transcontinental nation that is about to file its elimination status with World Health Organization after concerted efforts.

During his visit to UN General Assembly, he interacted with top officials including Dr Harvey Alter, a Nobel Prize recipient for discovering Hepatitis C Virus in 1989. He also rubbed shoulders with several others who can help Pakistan in our future endeavours.

In a conversation with DailyPakistan, Dr Saeed told that he has highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to launch the National Hepatitis C Elimination Program as the country rolled out a nationwide campaign to elucidating the roadmap and strategies for effectively diminishing Hepatitis prevalence.

Dr Saeed further mentioned that PKLI has 15 billion rupees in the trust fund which would help in providing free treatment to the underprivileged in the country. He said efforts are being made to create a strong unified national program with a very strong AI-based IT system.

Calling the target of elimination of Hepatitus C from Pakistan by 2030, a very achievable target, he stressed enhancing awareness regarding Hepatitis C and presenting a comprehensive strategy aimed at curbing its future propagation.

Who is Dr Saeed Akhtar?

Before returning to Pakistan, Dr Saeed Akhter was chairing Department of Urology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, Texas. He pursued training in Urology and Transplant at Maimonides Medical Center and Down State University New York, and University of Minnesota.

He served at Yale University, and heads several professional organizations including Life Savers Foundation Pakistan as CEO. The urologist published dozens of papers in peer reviewed journals and given presentations and invited lectures.

His professional memberships include American Urological Association, American Society of Transplant surgeons and The Transplant Society. Dr. Akhter is the current President of the Transplantation Society of Pakistan.

In Pakistan, Dr Saeed Akhtar envisioned a state-of-the-art facility in public domain, and over the years he has done a lot to tackle the growing burden of patients with liver and kidney related diseases as liver disease is a significant problem in Pakistan, over 2 million are in need of liver transplantation to save their life.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:05 PM | 24 Sep, 2023

Pakistan’s foreign minister clears the air on meeting with Israeli ...

04:02 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

Pakistan’s EDUCAST set to launch ‘first of its kind’ telehealth ...

03:19 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Navy chief attends International Seapower Symposium 2023 in ...

07:51 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Has Pakistan Railways discontinued Shalimar train service?

07:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Army chief discusses defence ties with Saudi counterpart at ...

05:27 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

World Bank launches ‘Reforms for a Brighter Future’ in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

06:55 PM | 24 Sep, 2023

Japan mulling to expand electronic visa issuance: Here's what it means

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 24 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 24, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 24, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 24, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 24 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Karachi PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Islamabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Peshawar PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Quetta PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Sialkot PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Attock PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Gujranwala PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Jehlum PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Multan PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Bahawalpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Gujrat PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Nawabshah PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Chakwal PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Hyderabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Nowshehra PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Sargodha PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Faisalabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Mirpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: