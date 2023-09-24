Japan mulling to expand electronic visa issuance: Here's what it means

TOKYO - The immigration authorities in Japan are exploring the option to expand the electronic visa services system to other countries.

Japan's Foreign Ministry began the online service in March in more than 10 countries and regions including Brazil, Britain, Canada, Cambodia, China and Mongolia and the ministry is assessing whether to make the scheme available in more countries.

The service was a hit as demonstrated by the figures. Data from the Japan National Tourism Organization implies that in the first eight months of 2023, some 15.19 million foreign tourists entered Japan, representing about 69% of the total number recorded in the same period of 2019.

The electronic visa service enables eligible applicants to obtain short-term stay visas without going to their local Japanese embassy or consulate; the country allowed the Chinese to use the service in June.

At the moment, the government is looking to expand its electronic visa services system to streamline application procedures for foreign visitors as the country is seeing a growth in tourism as the social distancing protocols have ended.

An official from the ministry's Foreign Nationals' Affairs Division said that "the rate of online applicants is increasing. The system allows for smooth issuance of documents, and it is very likely to be contributing to the recovery in inbound tourism."

Another government official commented on the service by stating that the computerization has expedited processing times and staff workload has been reduced.

"Inbound tourist numbers are on an upward trend, meaning we could at some point become unable to respond with the current workforce. I hope we can progress further with bringing the system online," the official said.

If the plan is executed, applicants from all eligible countries and regions except China can pay for visa fees using credit cards.

Japan, an island nation in East Asia, boasts a rich cultural heritage and technological prowess. Its stunning landscapes, from cherry blossoms to ancient temples, attract millions of tourists yearly. Known for sushi, anime, and samurai history, Japan is a blend of tradition and innovation, influencing global trends in various fields.

One can explore Japan's diverse attractions including Tokyo's bustling metropolis and historic sites like the Imperial Palace while Kyoto offers serene temples, bamboo groves, and traditional tea houses.

On the other hand, Osaka captivates with its vibrant street food and bustling markets and Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park commemorates history.

The ancient city of Nara boasts friendly deer and ancient temples while Hokkaido's natural beauty and Sapporo's vibrant culture are must-sees. Moreover, the scenic landscapes of Mount Fuji and the hot springs of Hakone offer unique experiences to visitors.