Search

Immigration

Japan mulling to expand electronic visa issuance: Here's what it means

Web Desk
06:55 PM | 24 Sep, 2023
Japan mulling to expand electronic visa issuance: Here's what it means

TOKYO - The immigration authorities in Japan are exploring the option to expand the electronic visa services system to other countries.  

Japan's Foreign Ministry began the online service in March in more than 10 countries and regions including Brazil, Britain, Canada, Cambodia, China and Mongolia and the ministry is assessing whether to make the scheme available in more countries.

The service was a hit as demonstrated by the figures. Data from the Japan National Tourism Organization implies that in the first eight months of 2023, some 15.19 million foreign tourists entered Japan, representing about 69% of the total number recorded in the same period of 2019.

The electronic visa service enables eligible applicants to obtain short-term stay visas without going to their local Japanese embassy or consulate; the country allowed the Chinese to use the service in June.

At the moment, the government is looking to expand its electronic visa services system to streamline application procedures for foreign visitors as the country is seeing a growth in tourism as the social distancing protocols have ended.

An official from the ministry's Foreign Nationals' Affairs Division said that "the rate of online applicants is increasing. The system allows for smooth issuance of documents, and it is very likely to be contributing to the recovery in inbound tourism."

Another government official commented on the service by stating that the computerization has expedited processing times and staff workload has been reduced.

"Inbound tourist numbers are on an upward trend, meaning we could at some point become unable to respond with the current workforce. I hope we can progress further with bringing the system online," the official said.

If the plan is executed, applicants from all eligible countries and regions except China can pay for visa fees using credit cards.

Japan, an island nation in East Asia, boasts a rich cultural heritage and technological prowess. Its stunning landscapes, from cherry blossoms to ancient temples, attract millions of tourists yearly. Known for sushi, anime, and samurai history, Japan is a blend of tradition and innovation, influencing global trends in various fields.

One can explore Japan's diverse attractions including Tokyo's bustling metropolis and historic sites like the Imperial Palace while Kyoto offers serene temples, bamboo groves, and traditional tea houses.

On the other hand, Osaka captivates with its vibrant street food and bustling markets and Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park commemorates history.

The ancient city of Nara boasts friendly deer and ancient temples while Hokkaido's natural beauty and Sapporo's vibrant culture are must-sees. Moreover, the scenic landscapes of Mount Fuji and the hot springs of Hakone offer unique experiences to visitors.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:19 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

Hurry up! This African country has launched online tourist visa offer

06:58 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

US springs into action to impose visa ban on citizens from ...

11:37 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

British PM announces decision on airport taxes: Read details here

11:07 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

US testing Digital Visa Authorization: Here's what it means for ...

09:23 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Operation of ETIAS delayed further: Here's what it means for EU visa ...

09:08 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

India clarifies visa policy for students in Canada as diplomatic ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:55 PM | 24 Sep, 2023

Japan mulling to expand electronic visa issuance: Here's what it means

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 24 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 24, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 24, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 24, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 24 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Karachi PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Islamabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Peshawar PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Quetta PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Sialkot PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Attock PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Gujranwala PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Jehlum PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Multan PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Bahawalpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Gujrat PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Nawabshah PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Chakwal PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Hyderabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Nowshehra PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Sargodha PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Faisalabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611
Mirpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,611

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: